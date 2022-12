Not Available

This documentary, edited over a period of six years, spans 20 years in the lifetime of three families of workers who were made redundant by their company. This work is divided into four parts, each part focusing on one family, the Zhou family, the He family and the Tao family, as well as one part about my hometown. This four-part documentary is an attempt to take a closer look at the process of privatisation in China over the past 20 years.