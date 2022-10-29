Not Available

Chronus

  • Fantasy
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Studio 4°C

Makoto Nakazono is a high school student with a small dark secret. Since he was little, he has had the mysterious power to see "black entities" that steal souls. One day, he is suddenly interrogated by one of the "black entities," Akira Seno: "Will you get in our way?" But Makoto replies with an air of resignation, "There's nothing I can do anyway, so I won't." At that moment, Makoto didn't notice the threatening shadow approaching his childhood friend Hazuki...

Cast

Natsuki HanaeMakoto Nakazono
Yukihiro MatsumotoChiko Shimura
Daisuke OnoAkira Seno
Yosihisa HosokawaKenji Izumi
Yūki MatsumotoIchiko Shimura
Tomoaki MaenoShinobu Toujou

