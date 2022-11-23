Chrysalis Room

Not Available

Chrysalis symbolizes the place of metamorphoses. The secret room where initiations, rites of passage take place. It describes an outstandingly ephemeral condition between two stages of becoming. It entails renunciations and new acceptances. It is the unpredictable future shaping itself. In this room of metamorphosis, the alleged crack splitting the memory between the vague remembrance of oneself and the dawning self, is stitched up by a blurred yet shifting track. At the same time, the mnemonic gaze on the “wound” strengthens our continuous relationship with what we have been.