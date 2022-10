Not Available

During Japan's feudal period, a noble lord was treacherously killed by a rival. His 47 samurai retainers took their revenge on their master's killer after scattering into society for several years, so as not to be detected. Having completed their task, all 47 then committed ritual suicide. This series, of which this TV movie is the pilot, follows the adventures of one of these samurai as he patiently waits for the chance to fulfill his destiny.