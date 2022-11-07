1981

Chu Chu and the Philly Flash is a 1981 comedy film starring Alan Arkin, Carol Burnett, Jack Warden, Ruth Buzzi, and Danny Aiello. It was released in 1981 by 20th Century Fox. Arkin plays a down-his-luck former baseball player and Burnett plays a Carmen Miranda-style performer. The film was panned by critics and was not a box office success. Many of the scenes, particularly the exterior scenes of "Chu Chu" home, were filmed in San Francisco's Potrero Hill district.