1981

Chu Chu and the Philly Flash

  • Comedy

Release Date

August 27th, 1981

Studio

Melvin Simon Productions

Chu Chu and the Philly Flash is a 1981 comedy film starring Alan Arkin, Carol Burnett, Jack Warden, Ruth Buzzi, and Danny Aiello. It was released in 1981 by 20th Century Fox. Arkin plays a down-his-luck former baseball player and Burnett plays a Carmen Miranda-style performer. The film was panned by critics and was not a box office success. Many of the scenes, particularly the exterior scenes of "Chu Chu" home, were filmed in San Francisco's Potrero Hill district.

Cast

Carol BurnettChu Chu
Jack WardenThe Commander
Danny AielloJohnson
Adam ArkinCharlie
Danny GloverMorgan
Sid HaigVince

