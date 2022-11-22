Chuang Tsi Tests His Wife

Not Available

Philosopher-eccentric Chuang Tsi comes across a woman fanning the newly built grave of her dead husband because she desires to marry again. On returning home, Chuang Tsi decides to put his wife to the test - he fakes his own death; the wife is grief-stricken and goes into mourning. While funeral arrangement are in progress, a handsome young man come to call on Chuang Tsi. Later, there is talk of marriage between Chuang Tsi wife and the man. However, the young man falls ill; his servant says that taking the human brain is the only medicine to cure him.