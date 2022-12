Not Available

After the untimely death of his partner Alex Garcia is pushed back into the dating world by his overbearing family. Overweight and inexperienced in the gay dating scene, Alex struggles to find a connection until he discovers Phatz-Ohs!, a nightclub where heavy men are all the rage. Alex revels in the love and attention of a newfound companion but he's soon to discover that too much of a good thing still has its downsides...