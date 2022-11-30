Not Available

Edited documentary film by Jorge Preloran presents a portrait of the children of a small rural school in Chucalezna, in Humahuaca Canyon, Jujuy Province, Argentina. In addition to working in the fields and attending their classes, the children paint. Their colorful depictions of the life and landscape of Chucalezna, painted on donated paper tacked to the exterior walls of the school, have garnered international recognition. Filmed in October 1966. Produced at the Universidad Nacional de Tucumán with assistance from the Fondo Nacional de las Artes.