Chuck & Friends: Big Air Dare Movie

CHUCK THE DUMP TRUCK and FLIP THE RACE TRUCK meet for the first time. Each truck shares his special talents. Chuck is great at lifting and building. Flip can race fast and do incredible stunts. Competition sparks, and the trucks challenge each other to a contest. Chuck creates a stunt course and tries to do better tricks than Flip. Flip builds a tall tower and tries to climb higher than Chuck. In the end, the trucks learn a valuable lesson: they need each other to succeed. Will the trucks become friends? Find out in this action-packed adventure!