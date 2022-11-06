Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins

Not Available

A turf war has been raging in Oldtown for generations. On one side, The Syndicate - an evil gang of crank-head misfits, who has been set on muscling the San Diego family out of the parcel of land they own in the center of town. On the other side, the San Diego family: Tony and Johnny - twin brothers, and their sister Salsa are the last of a bloodline that stretches back for generations. Their mother, father and brothers were all brutally murdered in a violent clash with The Syndicate years earlier. With their neighborhood becoming increasingly fearful, The Syndicate puts into action another evil advance on their family's fading legacy by kidnapping Salsa - all hell breaks loose. The twins and their best friend Chuck Hank must decide whether to hand over the deed to their families land in order to save their sister or fight, the final fight!