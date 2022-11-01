Chuck Jones: Memories of Childhood

Not Available

In an interview at age 84, Chuck Jones (1912-2000) talks about his life, particularly his childhood: he describes an adventurous uncle; his mother, who never said no; his father, a critical and abusive man who had his uses; Chuck's going to art school and studying the human body; success as an animator; and, old age. As he talks, we also see clips from his work, we watch him draw, and simple animation illustrates parts of his story. He talks about growing up on Sunset Boulevard, going to the beach, his enjoyment of Mark Twain, his mother's loving creativity, the connection of his personality to some of his cartoon characters, and the joy of being alive.