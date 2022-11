Not Available

Contemporary jazz trumpeter Chuck Mangione -- whose idolization of Dizzy Gillespie is no secret -- makes one smooth house call in this compilation concert, filmed in various locations throughout New York City. Mangione and his band of international musicians blow through tracks such as "Mountain Flight," "Consuelo's Love Theme," "Leonardo's Lady," "Fotografia," "Aldovio," "Once Upon a Love Time," "Manha de Carnaval" "and "La Vie En Rose."