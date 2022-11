Not Available

Some of the most innovative and mind-boggling cars are not on the streets – they are helping the military pound the pavement and cross terrain around the world. From an amphibious truck that can charge over deep sea and water in a flash, to a six-wheeled Humvee with more firepower than some tanks – Chuck Norris will take viewers on a tour through the wildest vehicles in the history of the Armed Forces in this one-hour HISTORY special.