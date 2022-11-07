Chuckle Brothers - Spooky Goings On Live

Not Available

Chuckle Vision stars Paul and Barry Chuckle are back with a brand new adventure on DVD. Recorded live during their 2007 sell out tour, the Chuckle Brothers go off to visit a long lost relative. However, when they arrive at their hotel they find a lot more than they bargained for! Spooky ghosts are everywhere and the brothers volunteer to help the hotel manager rid the hotel of the ghouls. Before long they are causing mayhem and merriment whilst chasing out the ghosties and creating havoc throughout the hotel!