Wilson finds himself on one exciting adventure after another, including a magnetized wild ride, a wet and wild trek through the forest and a run for the mayoral award Chugger of the Year! Also, Chief Wilson performs a series of rescue tests on the Chugasonic Speedway and his best friend Koko learns to make high speed stops! With this newest collection of exciting adventures, your own little trainees can learn all about problem solving, working together and patience!