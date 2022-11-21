Chuggington: Clickety Clack

Not Available

Clickety Clack! All the chuggers in Chuggington are working their wheels especially trainees Koko, Brewster, Wilson and the twins, Hoot and Toot. Theyre all eager to help out Announcer Vee, handyman Eddie and scientist, Dr Ling, but the young trainees still have a lot to learn These traintastic episodes find Emery creating chaos when the defect detector breaks; Wilson making a mess with the Scrub-a-Chug; Wilson trying to take a photo of a dinosaur; Dr Lings booster making the chuggers go super fast and the twins make their own news in the rolling-reporter car.