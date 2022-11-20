Chuggington: Let's Ride the Rails!

Not Available

They're trainees! They're making tracks! Wheels to the rails! Clackety-clack! Honk your horns for the new worldwide hit television series about eager young engines Wilson, Brewster and Koko as they learn to become working trains in the land of Chuggington. In these six popular episodes, the trainees find fun and excitement as they get lost in a deserted town, handle an important responsibility in the safari park, and discover that the repair shed isn't such a scary place after all. There's plenty of action and laughs along the way with lessons about overcoming fear, responsibility and problem solving, all while discovering social-readiness values like friendship, teamwork, courtesy and more. As the trains, and your own little chuggers, practice their skills and complete daily tasks, they learn to ride the rails of life!