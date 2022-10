Not Available

Chukkalanti Ammayi Chakkanaina Abbayi is a 2013 Indian Telugu-language family drama film directed by Kanmani. It stars Tarun and Vimala Raman in the lead roles. The music was composed by Anoop Rubens. The film which was in production since 2009, finally released on 25 May 2013 to poor reviews and was declared a flop at the Box Office and didn't give Tarun the much wanted boost in his comeback to films