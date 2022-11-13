Not Available

In center of Seoul, contrary to the fancy buildings, still there’s a poor town called, Su-saek. And there are three special losers; Ik-june, a gang expelled by laughing at leader’s funeral, Jung-bum, a North Korean defector with depression, Jong-bin, an epileptic who only drinks milk. They call each other patient. Three of them frequent a small bar in the town to win the heart of a charming bar lady, Ye-ri. They have their own issues to suffer but never blame anyone. They know how to forget things and laugh. One day, Ye-ri asks what they dreamed last night. While each of them tells their nightmares, Ye-ri tells them she had a dirty dream; she made love to each of them…