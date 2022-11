Not Available

Bandit Ajay Singh (Danny Denzongpa) makes a living robbing and killing innocent villagers, which makes life almost impossible for orphanage director Vijay Singh (Feroz Khan). To put an end to Ajay's murderous rampage, Vijay teams up with good-hearted bandit Shakti. The cunning and ruthless Ajay thinks he can use his money to stop his enemies from coming after him, but he's about to find out he's wrong.