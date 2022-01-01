Chungking Express

Every day, Cop 223 (Takeshi Kaneshiro) buys a can of pineapple with an expiration date of May 1, symbolizing the day he'll get over his lost love. He's also got his eye on a mysterious woman in a blond wig (Brigitte Lin), oblivious of the fact she's a drug dealer. Cop 663 (Tony Leung Chiu Wai) is distraught with heartbreak over a breakup. But when his ex drops a spare set of his keys at a local cafe, a waitress (Faye Wong) lets herself into his apartment and spruces up his life.
|Brigitte Lin
|Woman in blonde wig (as Ching-hsia Lin)
|Tony Leung Chiu-Wai
|Policeman 663
|Faye Wong
|Faye
|Takeshi Kaneshiro
|He Zhiwu, Cop 223
|Valerie Chow
|Air Hostess
|Piggy Chan
|Owner of eatery
