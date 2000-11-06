2000

Chunhyang

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 6th, 2000

Studio

CJ Entertainment

Mongryong marries the beautiful Chunhyang without telling his father, the Governor of Namwon. When his father is transferred to Seoul, Mongryong has to leave Chunhyang and finish his exams. Chunhyang, being the daughter of a courtesan, is also legally a courtesan. She is beaten and imprisoned when she refuses to obey the new Governor Byun, as she wishes to be faithful to her husband. After three years, Mongryong passes his exam and becomes an emissary to the King. He returns to Namwon, disguised as a beggar, just before Chunhyang is to be flogged to death at the governor's birthday celebration.

Cast

Cho Seung-wooMongryong Lee
Kim Sung-nyeoWolmae
Hak-young KimPangja
Jeong-heon LeeGov. Byun Hakdo
Ji-youn ChoiGov. Lee
Lee Hae-eunHyangdan

