Chupi Chupi Aashey (Silently he comes) is a 1960 Bengali murder mystery film directed by Premendra Mitra. This film was released by Aurora Film Corporation and music scored by Nachiketa Ghosh. Sandhya Mukherjee sings the title song.[1][2][3] Chupi Chupi Aashey was adapted from Agatha Christie's radio play and short story Three Blind Mice and stage play The Mousetrap.