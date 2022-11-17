Not Available

CHUVIHONI looks at the places where memories live – in this case, within Britain’s Romani Gypsy culture. The departure point was a belief that in Gypsy culture, as in others, collective memory is retained through the interrelationship of four phenomena: past places, past persons; present spaces, present persons. The challenge was to create a sense of these ‘memory spaces’ in the form of a film: a multi-disciplinary, multi-creator approach was essential in order to do justice to the nature of collective memory.