Chuzhaya zhizn

A young couple Yulia and Vlad go to spend some quiet days on an island. Vlad is in his early thirties. He is kind and caring with Yulia. She suffers from a psychological trauma and partial memory loss. Complete isolation makes the young couple happy during first days, however, very soon the girl notices some strange behavior of her boyfriend. Terrifying hallucinations and memories that she cannot explain overwhelm her. Her trials to bring back her memory and find out the truth turn into struggle for life.