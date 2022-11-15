CIA II: Code Name Alexa

Not Available

Movie Info When a top secret nuclear guidance system is stolen by an ex-CIA operative looking to sell the deadly device to the top bidder, it's up to a determined CIA agent and the international terrorist who he has vowed to capture to team up and stop the madman from destabilizing the world in the feature directorial debut of action icon Lorenzo Lamas. CIA Agent Mark Graver (Lamas) was living a quiet life when word came down that a government facility had been breached and a valuable device stolen. Now forced to team with former terrorist Alexa (Kathleen Kinmont) to retrieve the guidance system from international terrorist Franz Kluge (John Savage)