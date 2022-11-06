1973

Ciao! Manhattan

  • Documentary
  • Drama

April 18th, 1973

The very sad tale of Socialite & Warhol Muse Edie Sedgwick (1943-1971) who effectively plays herself in this odd Film, it follows her life in a large part from the time she left Warhol's 'Factory' and what the life of excess drugs did to her sanity, Edie was such a beautiful Fragile girl - who finally got her head together and got married (her wedding day video is edited into the end of the movie) but it was too late, her husband woke up on a Morning in November 1971 and found her dead beside him, she had died in her sleep from overdosing on her medication she was 28.

Cast

Isabel JewellMummy
David WeismanDavid
VivaDiana - Vogue editor
Roger VadimDr. Braun
Brigid BerlinBrigid
Allen GinsbergHimself

