Not Available

Karen is a tough, corn fed, outspoken, farm manager who cares about the people she works for and the migrant people who work for her. When one of her farmhands approaches her about a little girl that has recently disappeared, she becomes closer to her employees than she ever thought possible. But, when her lover, Annabelle, disappears, the bubble Karen lives in bursts and she begins an investigation only to uncover something dark in the little town she grew up in.