Cicakman 2 - Planet Hitam

The evil Professor Klon is back… This time, not only to overthrow the Government and become the President of Metrofulus, but also to control the world’s supply of fresh water through his ingenious plan, “Black Water”. When our blue planet has only 72 hours before turning black, Cicakman comes to the rescue. But much to his surprise he faces his old enemies, Ginger Boys, who return even more powerful in a spiritual form… as Ginger Ghosts. In addition he is now faced with Professor Klon’s hired assassin, Rrama… an assassin who derives pleasure in killing as if it were a pure art form.