CID Unnikrishnan B.A., B.Ed

Unnikrishan (Jayaram) wants to become a secret agent like his idol, Prem Nazir. His parents and his girlfriend support him but Unnikrishan still cannot find a job. He later gets selected as a trainee in a private detective agency called Secret Files. He is given the task of investigating a businessman's daughter's record. He faces two rivals, Premshankar who pretends to love Arundathi, and Oomen Koshy is a working as a gardener in her house. They are from the same detective agency investigating the same case. Things go wrong and the 3 decide to investigate the case as a group.