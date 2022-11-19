Cien muchachas

Not Available

Don Manuel is a successful bathing suit designer that decides to retire tired of his business. While doing so, he announces he will leave his company in the hands of his own employers. If during a year they manage to increase the sales of their designs, he will leave the company in their hands definitively. Otherwise, it will be inherited by his three spoiled nieces. Annoyed by the fact that his uncle has refuse them the company, the three girls plot to seduce the workers leaders in order to make them fail in their sales goal so they can recover the company.