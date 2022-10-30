Not Available

Cigarette Ki Tarah is an upcoming romantic thriller movie, featuring Bhoop Yaduvanshi, Prashant Narayanan, Madhurima Tuli, Sudesh Berry and others in their respective roles.The movie has an engaging story which is filled with lots of twists and turns that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. This romantic thriller is the story of a young and handsome guy, and how he falls in love blindly with a young beautiful girl. In precise, the story follows with how this blind love leads the guy into a deep trouble, and further separates him from other people like one man versus the entire world. In these dark situations, where one surely gives up on everything, but he doesnt, and thus keeps on believing and trusting on his blind love, which eventually and fortunately shows him all the ways to be out from all the difficulties.