Azizah, a village girls works in Kuala Lumpur. She meets Ramli, who gives her singing lessons. Azizah look every bit like Fariha. Dato’ Hamdan’s daughter in law, who has passed away, Romzi tries to make Azizah Dato’ Hamdan’s daughter in law but Azizah loves Ramli. Ramli sacrifices for the sake of Azizah’s future. Azizah is furios but nevertheless goes through with the marriage Dato’ Hamdan refuses to allow Romzi to blackmail him.