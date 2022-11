Not Available

In 1959, a new comic actor, Feridun Karakaya starts a series with Cilali Ibo (Ibo, the Polished One) and becomes popular around the 1960s and 1970s. Cilalı ibo Teksas Fatihi (Cilali Ibo the Texas Conqueror) is a parody/pastiche of the Western genre, scripted by Osman F. Seden.