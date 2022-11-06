Not Available

Paramount Noveltoons became Paramount Champions when they were re-released, which was a shorthand designation for theatre exhibitors so they would know they had played this one before. Cilly Goose creates a sensation when she paints one of her eggs gold and is hailed far and wide, in Mother Gooseland, as the "goose that lays the golden eggs." But, Cilly awakens and finds she was only dreaming. But one of the goslings from her latest hatching does emerge with a golden tooth displayed. Hey, a goose born with a tooth is rather rare.