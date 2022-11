Not Available

A fascinating, fun-filled trip with segments on the 1884 courthouse riots, the 1937 Ohio River flood, Tony Trabert, Ezzard Charles, the Reds, the Bengals, the Stingers, the Royals, Coney Island's Shooting Star, and the Island Queen steamboat. Relive the Beatles' Cincinnati visits and discover the Cincinnati connection to Charles Manson, Annie Oakley, Jim Thorpe, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford.