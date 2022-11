Not Available

Highlights include Dan Ransohoff's "Cincinnati Algorithm," the Great Flood of 1937, the Taft political dynasty, a profile of Cincinnati Reds player Ival Goodman, the 1946 Cincinnati Bearcats football team, the last days and rebirth of the Albee Theater, controversy surrounding the Cincinnati bicentennial mascot "Cincinnatus," the walking metal men of Crosley Field fame, saving cash with Kash D. Amburgy, and a shopping trip through Swallen's.