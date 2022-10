Not Available

“Cinéclub” is the story of a small art and rehearsal cinema. The cinema dies with all its workers: the projectionist, the blockbuster, the viewers...One of the few spectators of this little film falls for the blockbuster, which feels no interest in it. The decay of this relationship parallels the decline of the theater, which is disappearing in absolute silence, always empty, apparently without any future, but perhaps they can find a way out.