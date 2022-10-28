Not Available

Set in the rock'n roll universe of the 1950s, »Cinder Rock'n Rella« is a classic tale, about Mille, who lives with her mum and dreams of becoming a musical star. When they stake all they have on a new milk-shake bar things begin to look up and the local film studios even want a girl to play a leading part that's just up Mille's street. But mum suddenly dies, leaving Mille deep in debt to her evil auntie and cousin, who'd rather be rid of Mille once and for all. Luckily heaven sends a couple of angels and Topper, a good fairy.