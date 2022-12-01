Cinderella (Birmingham Royal Ballet)

Not Available

Designer John Macfarlane conjures up a magical world, transforming the cold grey kitchen into a dreamlike fantasy, all magical and shimmering. The glittering coach, gleaming with frost, is brought on by mice and lizards. The ball scene is a feast of swirling decadence, and Cinderella vanishes at the stroke of midnight through the whirring mechanism of a simply amazing clock. But the show is made truly heartwarming through the vision of Cinderella's suffering being transformed into deserved joy as she meets her Prince and lives happily ever after.