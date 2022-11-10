Not Available

Cinderella II: Dreams Come True

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Walt Disney Animation Japan

Explore Cinderella's "happily ever after" life as a princess in 3 stories, with help from the Fairy Godmother. First, Cinderella's awkward first days at the palace, when she tried so hard to fit in that she forgot to be herself. Second, how Jaq felt so left out that he wished to be a human. Third, how Cinderella taught one of her nasty step-sisters how to smile which leads to her own true love.

Cast

Jennifer HaleCinderella (voice)
Rob PaulsenJaq / Grand Duke / Baker / Sir Hugh (voice)
Corey BurtonGus (voice)
Andre StojkaThe King (voice)
Russi TaylorFairy Godmother / Drizella / Mary / Beatrice / Countess Le Grande / Daphne (voice)
Susanne BlakesleeLady Tremaine (voice)

