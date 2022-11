Not Available

Cinderella's Hot Night presents a lively retelling of the classic fairy tale...with a slightly more mature, erotic twist. Follow the adventures of the bewildered Cindy as she falls prey to her wicked sex-crazed benefactor all the while pining for her secret love, a noble European Prince. With the help of her smoking hot Fairy Godmother, Cindy finally realizes her dream of becoming a real-life Princess.