Finally on video--three of MTV's most requested and highest charting videos of 1986-87 now presented as intended. Sequenced to portray the history of this new rock'n'roll super-group--whose companion debut LP Night Songs sold 2 1/2 million copies--and the notorious "bad" sisters. Also features bonus live cuts shot at Cinderella's record-smashing 1987 mega tour with Bon Jovi. Only available here!