Not Available

There's much more to the heavy metal group Cinderella than big hair -- although the band members' coifs are one of the first things you'll notice in this retrospective compilation of their greatest video hits. Selections include "Don't Know What You Got (Till It's Gone)," "Gypsy Road," "Nobody's Fool," "Coming Home," "Heartbreak Station," "Shelter Me," "The Last Mile" and "The More Things Change."