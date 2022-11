Not Available

This documentary combines music videos, live performance and oral history from the members of legendary 1980s glam metal act Cinderella, and includes hits such as "Gypsy Road," "Don't Know What You Got (Till It's Gone)" and "The Last Mile." Between the music, the band members give you a private tour of their road to stardom, from the Philly club scene to their discovery by one Jon Bon Jovi and ultimate signing by Mercury Records.