1960

Cinderfella

  • Music
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 17th, 1960

Studio

Jerry Lewis Productions

This was Jerry Lewis' answer to the classic Cinderella story. When his father dies, poor Fella is left at the mercy of his snobbish stepmother and her two no-good sons, Maximilian and Rupert. As he slaves away for his nasty step-family, Maximilian and Rupert attempt to find a treasure Fella's father has supposedly hidden on the estate. Meanwhile, hoping to restore her dwindling fortunes, the stepmother plans a fancy ball in honor of the visiting Princess Charmein whom she hopes will marry Rupert. Eventually, Fella's Fairy Godfather shows up to convince him that he has a shot at winning the Princess himself.

Cast

Ed WynnFairy Godfather
Judith AndersonWicked Stepmother
Henry SilvaMaximilian
Robert HuttonRupert
Count BasieHimself
Joe WilliamsHimself - band vocalist

