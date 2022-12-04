Not Available

Chandula and his two friends have planned a holiday at a luxury hotel. On their day of the visit, they see a beautiful girl (Isanka) at the hotel and Chandula starts to catch feelings towards her. Chandula's friends don't accept this, but they let him have her his way and keep enjoying the holiday while he tries and gets to know Isanka. Isanka and Chandula get close to each other and their relationship grows really strong within a week. But, due to some reason Isanka doesn't open up her true self to Chandula and disappears after seven days leaving him nothing but a broken heart.