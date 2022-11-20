Cindy In Hollywood

Not Available

Blonde German model Cindy (Phyllis Stenger) arrives at Los Angeles from Germany to try her hand at becoming a Hollywood actress. She is welcomed by her close friend Joyce (Uschi Digard) who is a successful call girl. Joyce puts Cindy up in her apartment. Soon Cindy finds out how difficult it is to start a Hollywood career. Despite submitting herself to the casting couch hanky panky Cindy is unable to land a starring role in any Hollywood movie. However Cindy’s sojourn in Hollywood is not all that gloomy when she meets the love of her life at a birthday party