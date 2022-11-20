Not Available

Cindy In Hollywood

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Blonde German model Cindy (Phyllis Stenger) arrives at Los Angeles from Germany to try her hand at becoming a Hollywood actress. She is welcomed by her close friend Joyce (Uschi Digard) who is a successful call girl. Joyce puts Cindy up in her apartment. Soon Cindy finds out how difficult it is to start a Hollywood career. Despite submitting herself to the casting couch hanky panky Cindy is unable to land a starring role in any Hollywood movie. However Cindy’s sojourn in Hollywood is not all that gloomy when she meets the love of her life at a birthday party

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images