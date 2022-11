Not Available

This documentary captures the history and the current state of decay of the Cine Brasília: a movie theater founded in 1955 that became an important cultural fixture in the town of Carazinho, Brazil. In the 2010s, it turned into one of the last independent movie theaters in the south due to the stubbornness of its owner, whose passion for the decades-long tradition of the cinema business in his family fueled his dream of keeping the theater open.