Ciné-Romand is a mise en abîmé of previous films of Françoise Romand. Spectators are invited to discover them at a happening that mixes fiction and reality as domestic theater. Voyeurs are not always who we think they are. Guest/spectators, hosts, angel-guides, actors and technicians - all become characters in this fictional documentary where Alice's looking-glass reflects a mischievous fantasy with the roles reversed and complementing one another.